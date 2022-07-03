NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virender Sehwag takes hilarious DIG at Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow 100, says THIS

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls to save England's ship from sinking

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
  • Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls
  • Bairstow smashed 14 fours and 2 sixes in his innings

Trending Photos

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virender Sehwag takes hilarious DIG at Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow 100, says THIS

Virender Sehwag is known for his tremendous humour on social media, whether it's twitter or Instagram, the former India opener always catches the attention of many with his funny posts and comments. Sehwag was at it again on Sunday (July 3) after he saw Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow during India's Test match against England on Day 3. Kohli had a heated exchange of words with the English batter and Bairstow smashed the Indian bowling attack in reply.

Sehwag reacted by tweeting, "Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke."

Shardul Thakur dropped Stokes off Mohammed Shami only to remove him off his own bowling, courtesy a blinder from Jasprit Bumrah at mid off. It appeared as if Bairstow will switch off the 'Bazball' mode and adopt a more patient approach but it was not to be. He continued hitting the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur out of the park. FOLLOW the Live Score and updates of the IND vs ENG fifth Test HERE

Checkout Sehwag's reaction to Bairstow's fiery knock here...

After the sledging from Kohli, Bairstow was seen in a bit of angry mood. However, he later channelised that anger to smash the Indian side all over the park. Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls to save England's ship from sinking. The Three Lions lost their their skipper Ben Stokes while Bairstow was batting, England were 149/6 at that time. In his fiery knock, Jonny Bairstow smashed 14 boundaries with 2 maximums.

Coming to the match, India have done a pretty good job so far on Day 3 but Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings have got England a push which can let their team cross the 300-run mark in the second innings of the fifth Test match being played at Birmingham. It looked like England will struggle to reach 200 after they were 86/5 at one moment, but Bairstow and Billings had other plans.

Ind vs EngIndia vs England 5th TestJonny BairstowVirat KohliVirender SehwagIndia tour of EnglandTwitter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?