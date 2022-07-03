Virender Sehwag is known for his tremendous humour on social media, whether it's twitter or Instagram, the former India opener always catches the attention of many with his funny posts and comments. Sehwag was at it again on Sunday (July 3) after he saw Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow during India's Test match against England on Day 3. Kohli had a heated exchange of words with the English batter and Bairstow smashed the Indian bowling attack in reply.

Sehwag reacted by tweeting, "Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke."

Shardul Thakur dropped Stokes off Mohammed Shami only to remove him off his own bowling, courtesy a blinder from Jasprit Bumrah at mid off. It appeared as if Bairstow will switch off the 'Bazball' mode and adopt a more patient approach but it was not to be. He continued hitting the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur out of the park. FOLLOW the Live Score and updates of the IND vs ENG fifth Test HERE

Checkout Sehwag's reaction to Bairstow's fiery knock here...

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng July 3, 2022

After the sledging from Kohli, Bairstow was seen in a bit of angry mood. However, he later channelised that anger to smash the Indian side all over the park. Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls to save England's ship from sinking. The Three Lions lost their their skipper Ben Stokes while Bairstow was batting, England were 149/6 at that time. In his fiery knock, Jonny Bairstow smashed 14 boundaries with 2 maximums.

Coming to the match, India have done a pretty good job so far on Day 3 but Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings have got England a push which can let their team cross the 300-run mark in the second innings of the fifth Test match being played at Birmingham. It looked like England will struggle to reach 200 after they were 86/5 at one moment, but Bairstow and Billings had other plans.