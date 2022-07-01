NewsCricket
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Watch Rahul Dravid's passionate celebration after Rishabh Pant's 100, Fans say 'England ko koot diye'

India were 98/5, when Pant and Jadeja started the rescue mission for their team. Pant who was struggling with his bat in the recent home series against South Africa, shined with his bat to get India back into the contest

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
  • Rishabh Pant scored his fifth ton in Test cricket
  • Pant completed his century in just 89 balls

Rishabh Pant rescued India from a critical situation on Day 1 of the fifth rescheduled Test match against England on Friday (July 1). The left-hander scored a brilliant ton in just 89 balls hitting 15 boundaries and a six on the way to reach the 100 mark. This was Pant's fifth century in Test cricket and he surely knows to score centuries at the best time (when his team needs it the most). Head coach Rahul Dravid's reaction to his ton was caught on camera and he was pumped to see the wicket-keeper batter putting India back into the game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India were 98/5, when Pant and Jadeja started the rescue mission for their team. Pant who was struggling with his bat in the recent home series against South Africa, smashed a 89-ball ton to get India back into the contest.

Checkout Rahul Dravid's passionate reaction to Pant's century below...

After the century, Pant hugged Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated in an emotional way with his eyes numb as he lifted his bat towards the sky. 

Fans were all praise for the young left-hander who got India in the driving seat after a critical situation against England.

Checkout the fans reaction here...

Currently, India have crossed the 300-run mark with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batting strongly in the middle. England would be disappointed after the kind of start they got with all the upper order of India's batting falling in quick succession. However, Jadeja and Pant had different plans as they have crossed the 200-run mark in terms of partnership and are still looking dangerous.

