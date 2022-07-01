Rishabh Pant rescued India from a critical situation on Day 1 of the fifth rescheduled Test match against England on Friday (July 1). The left-hander scored a brilliant ton in just 89 balls hitting 15 boundaries and a six on the way to reach the 100 mark. This was Pant's fifth century in Test cricket and he surely knows to score centuries at the best time (when his team needs it the most). Head coach Rahul Dravid's reaction to his ton was caught on camera and he was pumped to see the wicket-keeper batter putting India back into the game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

India were 98/5, when Pant and Jadeja started the rescue mission for their team. Pant who was struggling with his bat in the recent home series against South Africa, smashed a 89-ball ton to get India back into the contest.

Checkout Rahul Dravid's passionate reaction to Pant's century below...

One of the greatest Wicket-Keeper batsman ever in Test history - Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/Ma368gwImy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

After the century, Pant hugged Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated in an emotional way with his eyes numb as he lifted his bat towards the sky.

Fans were all praise for the young left-hander who got India in the driving seat after a critical situation against England.

Checkout the fans reaction here...

He may be bold but he bats in italics pic.twitter.com/U2DNVCFUJu — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant is playing at a strike rate which is more than Babar Azam's T20 strike rate. @Rizzvi73 #ENGvsIND — third_man (@mulexander) July 1, 2022

Joe Root (Right Arm Spin) bowling a BOUNCER to Rishabh Pant and he PULLS him for a boundary down fine leg.



Day 1 of Test Cricket at #Edgbaston



Cricket has moved onto a different level of skill based sport!



All for it! #ENGvsIND #cricket #ENGvsIND #RishabhPant — Pratik Barve (@BrashtKoknBrahm) July 1, 2022

Currently, India have crossed the 300-run mark with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batting strongly in the middle. England would be disappointed after the kind of start they got with all the upper order of India's batting falling in quick succession. However, Jadeja and Pant had different plans as they have crossed the 200-run mark in terms of partnership and are still looking dangerous.