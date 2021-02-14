हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Axar Patel sends Joe Root packing to scalp his maiden Test wicket; watch

India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel ran through the England top-order and combined to pick three wickets. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma provided India with the first blow as he trapped Rory Burns LBW on duck. The visitors are batting on 39/4 at lunch on with Ben Stokes present at the crease.  

IND vs ENG: Axar Patel sends Joe Root packing to scalp his maiden Test wicket; watch
Axar Patel celebrates after picking his first Test wicket. (Twitter/BCCI)

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed England's in-form batsman Joe Root to grab his maiden wicket in the longest format of the game. The English skipper, who scored a match-defining double-century in the previous clash, was sent packing by the 27-year-old all-rounder on 6 off 12 deliveries. 

Root was caught at short fine leg by R Ashwin after he tried to sweep a flighted delivery by Axar towards the on-side. However, the ball took the top-edge of his bat and flew straight into the hands of Ashwin.

Here is the video:

India's bowling attack helped the hosts take complete control in the ongoing second Test against England in Chennai as the visitors lost four wickets in the first session of Day 2. Exploiting the turn of the Chepauk track, India spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel ran through the England top-order and combined to pick three wickets. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma provided India with the first blow as he trapped Rory Burns LBW on duck. 

The visitors are batting on 39/4 at lunch on with Ben Stokes present at the crease.  

