हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes released from Test squad as part of England's rotation policy

The-31-year-old, who was with the England squads for the tours of South Africa, Sri Lanka and India, has not featured in any match. He last played in an ODI against Australia in September last year. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Woakes has returned home as per pre-arranged plan.  

IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes released from Test squad as part of England&#039;s rotation policy
England all-rounder Chris Woakes (Reuters/File Photo)

Ahmedabad: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has left the Test tour of India without playing a match as part of the ECB's rotation policy. The-31-year-old, who was with the England squads for the tours of South Africa, Sri Lanka and India, has not featured in any match. He last played in an ODI against Australia in September last year. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Woakes has returned home as per pre-arranged plan.

England's much-debated rotation policy has drawn a lot of flak from several former players, including Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell. The rotation policy saw wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Moeen Ali return home after the first and second Test against India respectively. Batsman Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood, who missed out on the opening two fixtures, joined the squad for the remainder of the series.

England are currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series with the fourth and final Test slated to begin in Ahmedabad from Thursday. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandChris Woakes
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah released from Test squad due to personal reasons

Must Watch

PT14M16S

Congress Crisis: What will the G-23 faction of Congress party announce?