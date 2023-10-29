IND Vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 29 in Lucknow, 2PM IST, October 29

It is a big day in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as India take on England in Match 29 at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow. India start as favourites because of their dominant run in the tournament as against a completely contrasting performance from the defending champions. England have looked out of sorts, out of form and out of confidence in the tournament so far. They have played in five matches, losing in four and are on verge of getting knocked out of the tournament. A defeat to India today will certainly make them the first team to get knocked out of the World Cup 2023.

England's woes are in plenty. Their batting is not clicking and their bowlers have lacked planning on these surfaces. The World Cup in India is completely different from the last one in England. Here, the pitches and conditions change as the tournament is being played across 10 venues. England did not come prepare for that and are now paying a huge price. Injuries have also hurt them with Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament midway. They have been very subpar. Losing to Afghanistan was a huge blow for their campaign and their egos as defending champions.

Hosts take on the defending champions _



Who takes home the points in Lucknow?#CWC23 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ntc6NHhWxO— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2023

On the other hand, India have been excellent. They have looked the best side in the World Cup and should easily make it to the semis. But they cannot afford to take England lightly here. The English side might be in poor run of form but they will be eager to finish the tournament on a high and make the path to the semis difficult for others.

Match Details

India vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: October 29, 2:00 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Keepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (C), Liam Livinsgtone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG, My Dream11 prediction

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

England Probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood