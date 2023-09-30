IND Vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Squads, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs England Warm Up Cricket World Cup 2023 Match In Guwahati, 2pm IST, September 30

Team India will take on England in their first warm-up clash ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, where the weather may play a big role. It will remain cloudy throughout the day in the city with a spell of thunderstorms and rain expected in the afternoon. The match starts at 2 pm IST as this is a day-night game. India have had a good match practice in the Australia series. They will look to give more game time to likes of Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Hardik was rested for the series vs Australia, which India won 2-1. Head coach Rahul Dravid will aim to give him some much important game time. India's next warm-up tie is against Netherlands. In the practice matches, the teams like to make all 15 players in the squad play. As seen yesterday, Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan retired after completing a hundred vs New Zeland in the practice match, giving way to Salman Agha.

The England team will also be looking to test their squad vs a strong outfit like India. England arrived a day before and hit the nets straightaway. They are the defending champions and one of the hot favourites to win the trophy. Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has billed England as the clear favourites to win the tournament because he feels that Buttler and Co have put together an all-round side which has a lot of quality.

Keep an eye out on Ben Stokes, who recently smashed England's highest individual score in ODIs. Harry Brook will also be a key player for England. He was included in the England squad in what was a last-minute change with Jason Roy getting a snub.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mark Wood

India Vs England Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England: Ben Stokers, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley