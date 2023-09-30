trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668912
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

India Vs England Warm-Up Match Guwahati Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil IND Vs ENG Practice Match Today?

Guwahati Weather Today India vs England Warm-Up Match: If the rain washes out the whole game, there is no reserve day to complete it as this is just a practice match and not an official ODI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 07:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs England Warm-Up Match Guwahati Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil IND Vs ENG Practice Match Today? Source: Twitter

India cricket team will take on England in their first warm-up clash on Saturday, September 30. Unlike the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash in Hyderabad, this game will not be played behind closed doors and spectators will be allowed to witness the match live at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Team India will look to test their squad in the game. Hardik Pandya should play the whole 100-over game to get back into match mode. He was rested for the India vs Australia ODI series that finished a couple of days back. 

Also Read | India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Practice Matches Of CWC 2023 LIVE On TV And Laptop

England have only recently arrived in India and have undergone their first practice session. They will be aiming to get acclimitised to the conditions and the weather here in India. Jos Buttler's men are billed as the hot favourites to win the tournament. Not to forget, they are the defending champions and on paper, look to be the best side of the tournament, with all bases covered and each department.

England will look to give as much game time to those players who have not played a lot of cricket in India. For example, Harry Brook. Brook was included in a last-minute change in the World Cup squad, replacing Jason Roy. Brook's incredible form left the selectors helpless and they were forced to take the tough call to get Brook in. But he will have to get used to the conditions in India. 

Ben Stokes is another key player for England. He has returned to the England ODI fold after a year gap and what a comeback this has been as he smashed the highest ODI score for the Three Lions recently. Stokes is pumped up for the World Cup and will be looking to win the second successive World Cup for the Three Lions. 

Guwahati Weather Forecast, September 30

Weather in Guwahati could play spoilsport during the India vs England warm-up match. It is going to remain cloudy througout the day in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30 with thunderstorms also taking place in the afternoon. The probability of rain increases in the afternoon.

From 11 am to 4 pm, the chances of rain ranges from 40 to 50 percent in Guwahati. It may or may not increase as the day goes by. In all probability, rain should stop the match for some time at least, if not wash out the whole match. Needless to say the ground staff at the stadium have a tough day in office.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train