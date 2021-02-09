हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG: Ishant Sharma survives hit-wicket appeal on dead ball; watch video

The incident took place in the 57th over, as England players went for a hit-wicket appeal against India tailender Ishant Sharma. The fielders were confident about the ball dislodging the bails, but both the batsman and the umpires decided to take a closer look. 

IND vs ENG: Ishant Sharma survives hit-wicket appeal on dead ball; watch video
A screengrab of the incident

Weeks after completing a historic series win over Australia, Team India-under Virat Kohli's leadership failed to maintain the winning momentum against England. The team, who were also playing their first fixture at home since the Covid-19 hiatus, lost the opening encounter of the four-match Test series by 227 runs. 

The match was marked with visitors dominating the proceedings on all the five days. However, during the dying stages of the clash when England were a wicket away from the win an unusual incident occurred.

The incident took place in the 57th over, as England players went for a hit-wicket appeal against India tailender Ishant Sharma. The fielders were confident about the ball dislodging the bails, but both the batsman and the umpires decided to take a closer look. 

After referring the decision to the third-umpire, it was found that the bails were not dislodged by the batsman but it had fallen even before the ball was delievered, after which it was termed a dead-ball by the umpire. 

Here is a video of the incident:

However, soon after the incident England speedster Jofra Archer removed Jasprit Bumrah on 4 and drew the curtains on the contest.  

With the win, England have now moved 1-0 up in the four-match contest. Meanwhile, the win also saw Root and co. climb at the top of the nine-team World Test Championship points table.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandIshant Sharma
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: I think Virat Kohli will step down from captaincy if India lose second Test, feels Monty Panesar

  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Greatest quest of life