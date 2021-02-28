हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Nathan Lyon slams critics for 'crying' over Motera pitch

IND vs ENG: Nathan Lyon slams critics for 'crying' over Motera pitch
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (Reuters/File Photo)

Melbourne: Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is baffled by all the hullabaloo over the Motera pitch, saying "everyone seems to start crying" when the ball starts spinning but no one speaks out when teams are bundled out for low scores on seaming tracks.

The Motera track received a lot of flak from some quarters, including former skippers Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, after England were bowled out for 112 and 81 during their 10-wicket loss in the third Test against India on Thursday. However, Lyon gave a thumbs up to the curator.  

IND vs ENG | Motera likely to escape ICC 'Red Eye' as final Test pitch promises to be batting beauty

"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it," Lyon was quoted as saying by 'The West Australian'. "I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining."

Lyon, who had scripted an incredible journey from being a pitch curator to one of the greatest off-spinners, said he would like to get the Ahmedabad curator to Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG," he said.

While India went with three spinners for the Pink Ball Test, England included only Jack Leach in the playing XI.

Lyon said: "The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers. That will do me. I don't need to say any more."

