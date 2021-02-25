IND vs ENG: R Ashwin creates history, becomes fastest Indian to reach 400 Test scalps

R Ashwin on Thursday became the fourth Indian bowler to join the 400 Test wickets club. The 34-year-old completed the feat in the ongoing day-night Test against England in Ahmedabad after he trapped Jofra Archer for 0 on Day 2.

Ashwin, who is making his 77th Test became the second-fastest bowler to reach the feat after Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved the same in just 72 matches.

The 34-year-old Ashwin also become the sixth spinner to take 400 wickets and will become only be the third Indian spinner to get to the mark after Anil Kumble (619) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

What a champion bowler Test wickets for @ashwinravi99 and we're sure there's still many more to come Fastest Indian to achieve this milestone @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia #PinkBallTest Follow the match https://t.co/9HjQB6TZyX pic.twitter.com/QyvRUr9e4Y — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Meanhwhile, the visitors failed to tackle India's spin attack comprising Axar Patel and R Ashwin. The duo combined to pick nine wickets as England were all-out for 81 in their second innings, thus leaving the hosts with a mere 49-run target.

Axar finished the innings with yet another fifer, thus extending his five-wicket-haul tally to three from two matches. Meanwhile, his senior partner Ashwin scalped four, and during the course he also became the fourth Indian bowler to complete 400 Test scalps. The remaining one wicket was picked by Washington Sundar in his first over of the day.

In the second Test at Chepauk, Ashwin pipped Harbhajan to become the second most prolific spinner for India at home. He now has 273 victims at home in the traditional format of the game in just 46 Tests at an average of 22.64. Former India captain Kumble leads the list with 350 wickets from 62 matches in India.

Ashwin proved to be England’s nemesis in the first two Tests and, well aware of his abilities now, visiting skipper Joe Root on Tuesday described the India off-spinner as a ‘world-class performer’ in all conditions.

“Yeah, he (Ashwin) is a world-class performer. I think it’s been quite tricky for everyone but as you mentioned, in particular, the left-handers is against him… because you know how skillful he is, how good his record is against left-handers in world cricket,” Root had said.