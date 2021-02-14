IND vs ENG: R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh to achieve THIS new feat

Leading India's attack with the ball in the second Test between India and England, R Ashwin picked a total of four wickets as the visitors reached 106/8 at Tea on Day 2. In the process the 34-year-old surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played at home.

Ashwin reached the new feat after dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner and now has 265 home Test wickets under his name. Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble currently leads the chart with 350 home Test wickets and he is also the leading wicket-taker among the Indian bowlers in the longest format of the game.

Harbhajan is third in the standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth. World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev holds the second position with 434 wickets.

Meanwhile, India gained complete control of the second Test after posting a stiff 329 on a sharp Chepauk track. Apart from Ashwin, debutant Axar Patel has also been impressive with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Joe Root and Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, the pair of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj have picked one wicket each.