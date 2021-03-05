IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant slams third Test ton to help hosts recover after early blows

Rishabh Pant on Saturday completed his third Test ton as India extended their lead by 53 runs in the ongoing Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The wicketkeeper batsman took 115 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

India are currently batting at 258/6, with Washington Sundar at the other end. The all-rounder is playing on 40 and has stitched a crucial 112-run partnership with the wicketkeeper-batsman for the seventh wicket.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by James Anderson on 101 from 118 balls, but his innings helped India recover after a shaky start on Day 2 of the ongoing contest.

Pant arrived in the middle when India were reeling at 121/5 and were still trailing by over 80 runs. However, Pant's cautious approach in the beginning and his strokeplay towards the end made sure India still have a firm grip in the contest.

This was Pant's first century in India and he now stands third in the list of most number of centuries scored by an Indian wicketkeeper in the traditional format of the game. MS Dhoni leads the chart with six centuries, followed by Wriddhiman Saha, who has the same number of tons as Pant.