हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma gets Chepauk on its feet after brilliant ton; watch video

Rohit Sharma is currently playing on 123 from 178 deliveries and is joined by Ajinkya Rahane at the other end, who is batting on 36. The pair have added 103 runs for the fourth wicket, helping the hosts reach 189/3 at Tea on Day 1. 

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma gets Chepauk on its feet after brilliant ton; watch video
Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane added 100 runs for the fourth wicket. (Twitter/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma set the Chepauk crowd and the dressing room on their feet as he marched on to complete his seventh Test ton against England on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. The right-handed batsman took 130 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark and is still continuing his dominance over the England attack. 

The player is currently playing on 123 from 178 deliveries and is joined by Ajinkya Rahane at the other end, who is batting on 36. Lauding Rohit's effort and the atmosphere in Chennai, BCCI shared a video on Twitter acknowledging his fine performance on tough conditions.

The cricket fraternity also came together to wish the "Hitman" for his incredible show. Here are a few tweets:

India are currently batting at 189/3 at Tea on Day 1 with the pair of Rahane and Rohit adding 103 runs for the fourth-wicket.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandRohit Sharma
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma answers critics with seventh Test ton

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Nirmala Sitharaman: Why did Rahul Gandhi not participate in the budget discussion?