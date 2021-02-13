IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma gets Chepauk on its feet after brilliant ton; watch video

Rohit Sharma set the Chepauk crowd and the dressing room on their feet as he marched on to complete his seventh Test ton against England on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. The right-handed batsman took 130 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark and is still continuing his dominance over the England attack.

The player is currently playing on 123 from 178 deliveries and is joined by Ajinkya Rahane at the other end, who is batting on 36. Lauding Rohit's effort and the atmosphere in Chennai, BCCI shared a video on Twitter acknowledging his fine performance on tough conditions.

Applause from the Chepauk crowd

Dressing room on its feet

A congratulatory hug from Ajinkya Rahane Appreciation from all round for @ImRo45 as he completes a fine hundred in tough conditions. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia Follow the match https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/nWmQfH5Xem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

The cricket fraternity also came together to wish the "Hitman" for his incredible show. Here are a few tweets:

Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG #class #elegance @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/h9yGqmKJvs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

Seventh Test hundred for Rohit Sharma – his first in Chennai #INDvENG | https://t.co/DSmqrU68EB pic.twitter.com/uvktWDMWHC — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2021

Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from 3 years ago ... https://t.co/ucuKp2oQNz — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 13, 2021

Another great knock by my brother @ImRo45 , always making a mark on the field. All the best, hope to see you soon #INDvENG #GoHitman #Goals — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 13, 2021

Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021

Pure Ton @ImRo45 !! What a player to watch ... like all the great sports people ... he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn’t !!! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

India are currently batting at 189/3 at Tea on Day 1 with the pair of Rahane and Rohit adding 103 runs for the fourth-wicket.