topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Here's what MS Dhoni messaged Virat Kohli during his rough patch - Check Out

Kohli earned his maiden ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2022 following a series of blazing performances as India charged their way to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals, currently underway in Australia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Here's what MS Dhoni messaged Virat Kohli during his rough patch - Check Out

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back in form after over two and half years as he helps India reach the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with three fifties in five matches. However, this turnaround in form was not an easy one for VK. Many cricket pundits even questioned his place in India's T20I squad for the mega event. Regardless of all the criticism over Kohli's form, there was one man who never lost hope and that was his friend and ex-teammate MS Dhoni. The former India captain even message Virat during his rough patch.

Also Read: Top 5 upsets in T20 World Cup 2022: From Netherlands beating South Africa to Ireland's victory over England

“The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have a such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It's more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that's one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me. It was, 'when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing' ,” Kohli revealed in a podcast recorded for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“It hit home to me. I was like, 'this is it'. I have always been looked at like someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, who can endure any situation and circumstance, find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given time, you really need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is,” the India batter further said.

Also Read: Pakistan is winning T20 World Cup 2022: Momin Saqib draws STUNNING analogy with 1992 ODI World Cup

Earlier, Kohli earned his maiden ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2022 following a series of blazing performances as India charged their way to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals, currently underway in Australia. Kohli was elected winner following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com. The charismatic India batter secured the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa's David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both had key contributions at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateVirat Kohli MS Dhonivirat kohli t20 wcInd vs EngIND vs ENG news updatedIND vs ENG newsIND vs ENG updateT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updateMS DhoniMS Dhoni news updateMS Dhoni NewsMS Dhoni update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?