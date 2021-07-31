हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG: Star batsman compares Rishabh Pant with popular rapper Badshah, dedicates post on Instagram

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been one of fans favourite for his antics both on and off the pitch.

IND vs ENG: Star batsman compares Rishabh Pant with popular rapper Badshah, dedicates post on Instagram
Star batsman compares Rishabh Pant with popular rapper Badshah

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been one of fans favourite for his antics both on and off the pitch. The swashbuckling batsman has been in impressive form in the last couple of months and he surely hogs a fair bit of limelight on social media. 

In the latest episode, the 23-year-old was compared to popular Indian rapper Badshah after Pant was seen sporting a white t-shirt, a silver chain and yellow sunglasses, an attire similar to the artist. 

Team India opener Rohit Sharma shared a photo of the wicketkeeper-batsman on Instagram, where he wrote: "We have our own badshah here".

Kedhar Jadhav and Pant himself were quick to react to the post, with the former calling him "Our very own Chacha Neharu". Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper in the comment wrote: "Hahaha kya bhaiya yaar". 

The BCCI on Saturday evening shared a video about Pant's evolution over the years. In the video, Pant can be seen talking about can be heard talking about his journey. 

“I think it’s been an amazing journey because there have been a lot of ups and downs. But it has been a good learning for me. As a cricketer you evolve, learning from your mistakes, improve yourselves, come back to the ground and perform well,” the wicketkeeper-batsman can be heard saying in the video. 

Pant earlier this month had tested positive for COVID-19 after which he kept in isolation. However, the 23-year-old has now returned negative and is with the Indian contingent, who are gearing up for a five-match Test series against England starting from August 4 in Nottingham.  

