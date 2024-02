Meme Games Begin After Rohit Sharma Angrily Tells Indian Batsmen To Walk Back Causing Declaration Confusion

In the midst of India's victorious innings, there were moments of both humor and drama. One such instance occurred during the 97th over of India's second innings, causing a stir among players and spectators alike. As confusion loomed in the dressing room, Sarfaraz and Jaiswal unexpectedly strode out to bat, catching everyone off guard. This prompted England's openers to hastily return to the field, presuming India had declared their innings.

However, in a scene that bordered on comedy, Rohit Sharma, with his characteristic flair, waved off the batsmen, signaling them to resume their positions at the crease. With his quick thinking, Sharma ensured that the game continued without further interruption.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the youngsters in the team following a historic 434-run win over England in the third Test. Skipper Rohit took to Instagram and lauded youngsters Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan for their performances. In the story, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz were seen raising their arms, celebrating the former's second Test double century, while Jurel pulled off a brilliant run-out to dismiss the first-innings centurion Ben Duckett.

"Yeah aajkal ke bacche," (kids of today!) said the caption of Rohit's story. (India Vs England: Method Behind Madness - Sarfaraz Khan Played 500 Balls Per Day In Nets; Story Of How He Became Punisher Of Spinners)

Coming to the match, the Three Lions while chasing 557 were bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4, losing the match by 434 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

Earlier, India secured a 556-run second innings lead, declaring their second innings at 430/4. Following skipper Rohit's early fall for just 19 runs, young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for India with a 155-run partnership for the second wicket, which ended after Jaiswal retired hurt for 104. India ended the day three at 196/2, with Gill (65*) and Kuldeep Yadav (3*). (Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar: Most Man Of The Match Awards Won For India In Test Cricket - In Pics)

On day four, Gill and Kuldeep continued to stitch yet another partnership, which ended with Gill heartbreakingly missing his fourth Test ton due to a run-out, scoring 91 in 151 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. Kuldeep also made a solid 27 in 91 balls, leaving India at 258/4. From this point on, Jaiswal resumed his innings with fellow Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan. Both took the English spinners to cleaners.

Jaiswal scored his second double-century in Tests after scoring his first one in the last Test. A key highlight of his knock was smashing veteran pace legend James Anderson for a hat-trick of sixes. Sarfaraz also scored his back-to-back half-century on Test debut. India ended the innings at 430/4, with Jaiswal (214* in 236 balls, 14 fours and 12 sixes) and Sarfaraz (68* in 72 balls, with six fours and three sixes) unbeaten to form a 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed took a wicket each for England. (IPL 2024: KKR Sign Dushmantha Chameera As Replacement For Gus Atkinson)

Earlier, England in their first inning scored 319 runs in reply to India's 445 runs in their first inning. Though Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) scored the fastest century by an English player in India, no other batter could give him much support. Skipper Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) played some decent knocks.

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with 4/84, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin managed a scalp each, with the latter reaching his 500th Test wicket as well.

In the first innings, after opting to bat first, India put up 445 in the first innings. The hosts were rocked by England bowlers earlier and were struggling at 33/3. Then skipper Rohit stepped up, forming a 204-run stand with Jadeja. Rohit scored 131 runs in 196 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Jadeja went on to score his third Test ton and crafted a 77-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz (62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six). Useful scores from debutant Dhruv Jurel (46 in 104 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Ashwin (37 in 89 balls, with six fours) took India to a fine total.

Mark Wood justified his selection with figures of 4/114. Rehan got two wickets while Root, Hartley and Anderson got a wicket each. Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the Test match.