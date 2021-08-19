IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's boys BULLIED Ollie Robinson off pitch - reports

As things got excited and India were inching towards a magnificent win in the second Test at Lord's, a pumped up Virat Kohli welcomed England tailender Ollie Robinson with a rather unwelcoming gesture. The Indian skipper was right at his nose since his arrival in the middle and welcomed the batsman with a cheeky dig in England's second inning.

A video of the moment has widely been cirulated on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli to Ollie Robinson : " Why You want to survive at every home test ..This guy (Robinson) laughed at me when I missed a cover drive. Now he is playing to save a home test " .. #ENGvIND #Lords pic.twitter.com/MtJ0I6QHCL — Bad Karma (@Mrigank96046592) August 17, 2021

Now as per latest media reports both in India and UK, Robinson's trouble with the Indian players started much before his arrival in the middle, when England were reeling at 90/7.

The England cricketer as reported by many outlets was stopped by two Indian reserve players, while Robinson was walking out of the pavilion to join the action in the middle.

A report in The Guardian, a British daily, stated: "As Robinson descends the pavilion steps, a couple of India players in tracksuits are coming back in the opposite direction, having just been out on the field delivering drinks. Robinson stops and waits for them to step aside. They do not step aside. Robinson waits. They wait. Eventually, after a fashion, they sort of awkwardly squeeze past each other. The whole encounter lasts barely a couple of seconds and yet as a motif for this bruising, absorbing final day it is hard to beat."

The names of the players involved are yet to be revealed, but a totaol of nine Indian cricketers were on the bench during the match, which India won by 151 runs.