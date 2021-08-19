हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli celebrates Lord's win with wife Anushka Sharma, takes her out on super-romantic date - See pic

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took some time out to celebrate the win against England at Lord's. 

Virat Kohli celebrates Lord's win with wife Anushka Sharma, takes her out on super-romantic date - See pic
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took some time out to celebrate the win against England at Lord's. The couple went on lunch date and the picture of which is breaking the social media platforms. 

The couple visited the Tendril restaurant in London, who posted a picture of the chef along with the power couple on their Instagram page.  

While Kohli was all blazed on the field and celebrated the win, high on emotions, his wife too took the moment to savour India's epic 151-run win against the hosts in the second Test.

Soon Mohammed Siraj wrapped up the contest, handing India a comprehensive win, Anushka posted a photo of Kohli celebrating the win with the boys and wrote: “Yes!!” , “What a win, what a team!” 

Virat and his unit have been in England for over a month now and Anushka and his newly-born daughter Vamika are accompanying the Indian skipper on the tour. 

Recently in a candid chat with cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik, Kohli spoke about the first time he met Anushka. 

“I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child.’ So, that really connected,” the 32-year-old then told Karthik. 

