IND vs ENG: Visitors sweating over Zak Crawley's availability for 1st Test

Chennai: England cricketer Zak Crawley has injured his right wrist and as a result, the top-order batsman didn't train on Wednesday at the practice session ahead of the first Test against India. Crawley slipped outside the dressing room on Tuesday injuring his wrist and has undergone scans. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are waiting for the result of the scans at the moment.

"Zak Crawley did not train today at England`s practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday (Tuesday) and has injured his right wrist," ECB said in an official statement. "We are waiting on the results of scans and will know more tomorrow, ahead of our final practice. There is nothing further to add at this stage," it added.

Earlier in the day, batsman Ollie Pope was added to the England Test. Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August last year against Pakistan.

"The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement."The 23-year-old has practised with the full squad over the past two days. England will have their final practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai tomorrow ahead of the first Test starting on Friday," it added.

The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

The first Test will be played behind closed doors while the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series. "We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

The Joe Root-led England squad began training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test.