IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar engages in ugly spat with Jonny Bairstow during first T20I, watch video

Washington Sundar, who managed to pick one of two wickets that England lost in the first T20I, was engaged in a heated moment with England batsman Jonny Bairstow in the opening encounter. The incident took place in the 14th over and before things could get more intense in the middle, umpire Nitin Menon stepped in and restored normalcy on the pitch.

The spat between the two took place after Dawid Malan chipped the ball a little wide from Sundar as the bowler went for a catch on his followthrough. However, Sundar failed to reach the ball as Bairstow came on his way while trying to get back in the crease.

Sundar was left perturbed with Bairstow's reaction and he reacted angrily after the ball hit the 31-year-old on the helmet during the process.

Here is a video of the incident:

Eoin Morgan-led England kicked-off the T20I series on a positive note as the visitors tumbled down India by eight wickets in the opening encounter of the five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad. Chasing a paltry 125, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler provided the tourists with a solid start as the pair added 72 runs for the opening wicket, before Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over.

Meanwhile, Roy fell short by a run from completing his half-century, but his 32-ball 49 was enough to guide his side home for a comfortable win as the tourists complete the chase in just 15.3 overs.