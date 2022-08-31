NewsCricket
Rohit Sharma becomes first batter in history to achieve THIS huge milestone

The right-hander now is the batter with most runs in the shorter format with 3,520 runs under his belt

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma completed 3,500 runs in T20 international cricket during his side's clash against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). The right-hander now is the batter with most runs in the shorter format with 3,520 runs under his belt. Rohit has now played 134 T20Is for India with an average of 31.43 and explosive strike-rate of 139.85.

The star batter is the first in the history to achieve this feature and New Zealand batter Martin Guptill will probably be the second one to do so very soon. It has been a year where both the right-handers have taken over each other for the T20I batter with most runs several times.

