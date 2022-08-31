LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup Cricket score and updates: India on top as Hong Kong lose first wicket in chase of 193
Follow India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates on our LIVE blog here
Team India are set to take on Hong Kong in their second fixture of Group A of the Asia Cup 2022 after a hard-earned victory in the opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. Unarguably, India face a lighter challenge compared to their first match of the tournament in terms of pressure and quality cricket. However, it is a very good opportunity for players like KL Rahul to find their mojo back after a disappointing first T20I game of the 2022 year. Being said a less difficult opponent to face than Pakistan on any day, the Rohit Sharma-led side will not give their opponents any easy pickings given the qualification to the Super Four is still pending.
The other night, Hardik Pandya was the savior for India as they thumped arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) with 2 balls to spare chasing a tricky total of 148 on a good bowling wicket. Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won’t match up to Pakistan, but there is always a fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity.
To be more elaborate about the 'surprise packages' and 'unknown threats', we bring a small piece of detail from the Asia Cup 2018 when the two sides clashed in the ODI-format.
Hong Kong begin chase - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
HK openers Yasim Murtaza and Nizakat Khan begin chase of 193. Won't be easy vs the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. India have only 5 bowlers in this game. Some close class but the openers are still there. Bhuvi and Arshdeep start proceedings and after hitting Arshdeep for a boundary, Yasim departs as leading edge carries to Avesh Khan at fine leg boundary where he takes a good catch.
HK 12/1 (2)
Hong Kong need 181 runs
India 192/2 after 20 overs - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
India finish 192/2 after 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav took charge at the end of the innings, he has striked at a rate of over 250 during his knock of 68 (26) cruising India to this tremendous total. Rohit and Rahul gave India a fine start with Kohli and Surya finishing it in style. Kohli also found his form back hitting a fifty and finishing his knock at 59 runs 44 off balls.
Surya on FIRE - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Suryakumar Yadav takes charge against the Hong Kong bowling attack as India push the accelator in the death overs with some explosive batting from both Kohli and Surya.
IND - 153/2 (18 Overs), Kohli 48 (39) & Surya 41 (19)
More from Kohli and Rahul - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
India have 9 wickets in hand after 12 overs and now KL Rahul, Virat Kohli begin to show some more intent against the Hong Kong bowling attack.
IND - 85/1 (12 Overs), Kohli 26 (26) & Rahul 35 (37)
Kohli, Rahul keep India going - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli keep India going after Rohit Sharma's departure, the pitch looks like it is tricky as both batters are playing with a guard on, taking no risk.
IND - 70/1 (10 Overs), Kohli 15 (18) & Rahul 30 (31)
Big Wicket! - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma 21 (13) caught by Aizaz Khan bowled by Ayush Shukla. India lose their first wicket as the skipper tries to hit back-to-back sixes. Kohli has walked in at number 3 but Rahul is also taking his time at the moment.
IND - 44/1 (6 Overs), Kohli 4 (5) & Rahul 16 (20)
Why no Hardik Pandya? - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik Pandya not playing today's match against Hong Kong. Rohit Sharma reveals reason, check HERE.
Rohit, Rahul set the mood - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open up their hands, thanks to Hong Kong's bowling attack for giving Rahul a free-hit. It can get ugly for HK if these two batters get set.
IND- 33/0 (4 Overs), Rahul 14 (18) & Rohit 17 (12)
India start steady - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
India start steady with skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Hong Kong. India will look to push the paddle any moment now as both batters have had a good look at the wicket.
IND vs HK Playing XI - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Toss update - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hong Kong win the toss and opt to bowl first.
How is that for a swing from the Head Coach?
Afghanistan become 1st team to qualify for Super Four- IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh batters couldn't get going for most part of the innings on a dusty pitch, which had a fair amount of grip and turns. (Read all details HERE)
Jadeja reveals Rohit's game plan - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said on Tuesday that the Men in Blue will play their upcoming Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and will not take them lightly. (Read HERE)
India and Pakistan FINED - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges. (read HERE)
Jadeja makes BIG statement - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
There was a rumour that I DIED, reveals Ravindra Jadeja ahead of India vs Hong Kong, read full story HERE.
Weather Forecast, pitch update - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
This is the first time these 2 sides are meeting in a T20 contest. The 2 times India have played Hong Kong has been in ODIs and Men in Blue came out victorious on both the occasions. (Check PITCH and Weather report HERE)
IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Will Rishabh Pant get a chance in the playing 11 today? Or will Rohit Sharma opt for Dinesh Karthik again? Will R Ashwin be included in playing 11 as Hong Kong have 2 left-hand batters in their team. Get all your answers here.
Good news for Hardik Pandya - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik has jumped 8 places to a best-ever 5th position on the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings after his excellent outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai. (Read HERE)
IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
India shrugged off a surprising defeat against Hong Kong in 2018
To start off, the stand-in skipper that night in place of Virat Kohli was the current permanent skipper himself, Rohit Sharma. After the clash Rohit said that there were a lot of things that didn't go to plan but winning the game was important. (Read what happened HERE)
Hello! - IND vs HK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 T20 match taking place in Dubai. Team India have already begun their title defence with a thumping victory over Pakistan and are now set to take on Hong Kong in their second fixture of the tournament.
Stay tuned for more updates here.
