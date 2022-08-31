NewsCricket
IND VS HONG KONG ASIA CUP 2022

'Kohli is a better bowler than him', Avesh Khan TROLLED after he leaks 53 runs in 4 overs vs Hong Kong

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Kohli is a better bowler than him', Avesh Khan TROLLED after he leaks 53 runs in 4 overs vs Hong Kong

India pacer Avesh Khan had a nightmarish outing vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 clash as he leaked 53 runs in 4 overs that he bowled. The fact that it came against a slowly Hong Kong has not done him a huge favour. India find themselves in a spot of bother as Men in Blue have only 3 pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh - all of whom were playing tonight and his bad form means there is no replacement for him in the squad. 

Avesh Khan was brutally trolled on Twitter as memes poured in after his horrific show in Hong Kong clash. 

Take a look: 

IND vs HK Match Report

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.

Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team's main contributors.

In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament. After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli.

Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls. India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.

Live Tv

IND vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022Virat KohliAvesh KhanAsia Cup 2022Avesh Khan IND vs Hong Kong matchAvesh Khan trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan