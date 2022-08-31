India pacer Avesh Khan had a nightmarish outing vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 clash as he leaked 53 runs in 4 overs that he bowled. The fact that it came against a slowly Hong Kong has not done him a huge favour. India find themselves in a spot of bother as Men in Blue have only 3 pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh - all of whom were playing tonight and his bad form means there is no replacement for him in the squad.

Avesh Khan was brutally trolled on Twitter as memes poured in after his horrific show in Hong Kong clash.

Avesh Khan in the death overs for India



1-0-14-0

1-0-19-0

1-0-11-0

1-0-20-0

0.2-0-12-0

1-0-17-0

1-0-21-0



That's a total of 114 runs in 38 balls in the death in his T20I career.#INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 #IndvsHkg #aveshkhan pic.twitter.com/dFfJsIlsmk — Raghav Acharya (@raghavacharya95) August 31, 2022

Avesh Khan..welcome to Dinda Academy. pic.twitter.com/eTfU52j4Ha — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) August 31, 2022

Every Indian Fan to Avesh Khan right now :- #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/GtpFkZbwDD August 31, 2022

Still better bowler than Lord Avesh Khan#INDvHK pic.twitter.com/rJ0ebmSRCD — Prashant (@imprashant775) August 31, 2022

IND vs HK Match Report

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.

Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team's main contributors.

In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament. After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli.

Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls. India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.