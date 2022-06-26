Check IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Hints
Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa.
The likes of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik will be playing with one eye on the spot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. Speaking on the eve of the 1st India vs Ireland T20, Hardik said that he likes taking responsibility for leading a side. He relished the opportunity in IPL, and now is looking to do the same with the T20 national side.
I have performed well when I have taken up responsibility: #TeamIndia Captain @hardikpandya7 #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/qOTX4P1myW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022
Match Details
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I
June 26, Sunday
The Village, Dublin
9:00 PM
Dream 11
Keeper – Sanju Samson (C)
Batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Andy Balbirnie
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher (VC)
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mark Adair
Probable Playing XI
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Top 4 players to watch out for
Sanju Samson
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Andy Balbirnie
Curtis Campher
Weather Report
Temperature 14°C
Humidity 72%
Wind Speed 19 km/hr
No chance of rain
