Check IND vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Hints

Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik will be playing with one eye on the spot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. Speaking on the eve of the 1st India vs Ireland T20, Hardik said that he likes taking responsibility for leading a side. He relished the opportunity in IPL, and now is looking to do the same with the T20 national side.

Match Details

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I

June 26, Sunday

The Village, Dublin

9:00 PM

Dream 11

Keeper – Sanju Samson (C)

Batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher (VC)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mark Adair

Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Top 4 players to watch out for

Sanju Samson

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Andy Balbirnie

Curtis Campher

Weather Report

Temperature 14°C

Humidity 72%

Wind Speed 19 km/hr

No chance of rain