IND Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Ireland 3rd T20I in Dublin, 730PM IST, August 23

Team India will look to complete their tour of Ireland with a 3-0 series whitewash as they get ready to face the hosts in the third and final T20I match at the Village Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday. India have already clinched the series with a two-run win (DLS) method and 33-run triumph in the first two matches of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah’s side could experiment with a few changes in the Playing 11 after going in with the same side in the first two games of the series. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma could be handed a debut cap to replace Sanju Samson, who enjoys immense popularity in Ireland.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan could also get an opportunity if India decide to rest Arshdeep Singh. We are yet to see Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in action as well and he could come in place of Washington Sundar.



Among the all-rounders, Shivam Dube will be keen to make a mark after making a comeback into the Indian team on the back of his sensational performances in the IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Details

Venue: Village Stadium in Malahide, Dublin

Date & Time: August 23, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

INDIA vs IRELAND 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Andrew Balbirnie, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Mark Adair, Craig Young

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

INDIA vs IRELAND 3rd T20 Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand/Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White/Theo van Woerkom