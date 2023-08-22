LIVE Updates | IND VS IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Aim For Clean Sweep
India Vs Ireland, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates
Jasprit Bumrah faces a delicate balance as he leads India in a quest to sweep the three-match T20 series against Ireland. Despite a strong performance in the first two matches, he must decide whether to play in the third game, considering the strain on his body in a short time frame. Bumrah's and Prasidh Krishna's bowling fitness and rhythm are crucial for upcoming tournaments like the Asia Cup and World Cup, where pace is essential. However, he must also consider the Asian Games and ensure that reserve players stay prepared. The inconsequential third match provides an opportunity to assess players like Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahbaz Ahmed, who haven't played yet. Avesh, particularly, risks going into the Asian Games without game time if not given a chance.
The batting order might remain unchanged, but Sanju Samson's role may be debated as he aims to secure a spot in the World Cup squad. Arshdeep Singh's inconsistency may prompt consideration of Avesh or Mukesh Kumar. India's T20 squad appears to be shaping up with Rinku Singh emerging as a strong finisher. This series is the last bilateral T20 series before the one against Australia in November, offering an opportunity for emerging talents to make their mark.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Probable Playing XIs
Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Full Squads
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan