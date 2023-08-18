Jasprit Bumrah's Team India defeated hosts Ireland in the first T20I by 2 runs (via DLS method) after rain spoiled the party in Dublin. The game was turning into a nail-biting contest to watch as India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma on consecutive deliveries before rain ended the interest of the game a couple of minutes later. However, there was a moment of worry before the two openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal got India to a commanding start in their chase of 140 runs.

On the third ball of the second over, a delivery from Joshua Little bounced off Yashasvi Jaiswal's thigh-pad towards short fine leg as the two betters chose to dash for a single. Gaikwad, on the other hand, stopped midway and began racing back to the non-striker's end. Jaiswal kept running, and the two batters soon found themselves at the same end.

After a mixup from the Ireland fielders, it was Gaikwad who ran to the danger end without thinking much and that caught the attention of the fans, who praised on social media for his selfless attitude.



Checkout the video and reactions below:

CSK players are Born selfless



Dhoni Raina and now Ruturaj pic.twitter.com/mw5tRVJQKL — MAHIYAN (@Mahiyank_78) August 18, 2023

Shubman Gill with his Supremacy cannot save India against West Indies. But, Ruturaj Gaikwad with just few shots has saved India from losing against Ireland despite a washout.







Prince, they said. Generational talent, they added.#INDvIRE #INDvsIRE #IREvIND #IREvsIND — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) August 18, 2023

India were 47 for 2 in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday. Chasing 140, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs. But Craig Young produced a double blow, taking the left-handed duo of Jaiswal and Tilak Varma who was out for a golden duck. (WATCH: What A Comeback; Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice In 1st Over On Return From Injury, Fans Can't Keep Calm)

India vice-captain Gaikwad, however, showed maturity and watched through the tricky phased, well aware that they were ahead of the DLS par score under overcast conditions.

Earlier, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna shone bright on their return but Barry McCarthy's unbeaten fifty took Ireland to a competitive 139 for seven after India opted to field.

Bumrah, who spent 11 months away from the game due to a lower-back stress fracture, picked up 2 for 24, while Prasidh, who also was nursing a lower-back injury, scalped 2 for 32. Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Arshdeep Singh (1/35) also were among wickets after Bumrah opted to field.

Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59/6 in the 11th over but a seventh wicket 57-run partnership between Curtis Campher (39) and McCarthy helped Ireland to stage a recovery. McCarthy was the stand out batter for the hosts as he reached his maiden half-century with a last-ball six off Arshdeep. His innings was laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. (With PTI inputs)