'Boom Boom' is trending on social media and there is only one reason for that - Jasprit Bumrah. Returning to action after 11 months due to injury, the right-arm pacehead picked up right from where he left off. In the first T20I between India and Ireland, Bumrah opened the bowling for India in style taking two wickets in the very first over. He picked up wickets of Andre Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the first five balls he bowled for India at The Village, Dublin.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide in Ireland on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah is making his comeback after almost a year-long break and is also leading the team today.

Social media went crazy after Bumrah's sensational over and the reactions were just off the charts. Checkout them out below:

Welcome back to International Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah #INDvsIRE pic.twitter.com/5ggWd53Pna — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) August 18, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah and his trademark celebration. We have truly arrived. pic.twitter.com/32Chn7JcDF — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 18, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss, "We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realising what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket."

Ireland Captain Paul Stirling also said, "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."