Watch: Team India Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

The Indian cricket team celebrated Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landing on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. BCCI posted a video in which Team India can be seen celebrating the historic moment in Ireland, Dublin.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the clash, the toss of the third T20 between India and Ireland on Wednesday was delayed due to rain. India lead the three-match series 2-0.

Before start of play, the Jasprit Bumrah-led young side was seen celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so.