trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652793
NewsCricket
IND VS IRE

Watch: Team India Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

Watch the video Team India celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Ireland.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Team India Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon Source: Twitter

The Indian cricket team celebrated Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landing on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. BCCI posted a video in which Team India can be seen celebrating the historic moment in Ireland, Dublin.

Watch the video here:


Coming to the clash, the toss of the third T20 between India and Ireland on Wednesday was delayed due to rain. India lead the three-match series 2-0.

Before start of play, the Jasprit Bumrah-led young side was seen celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train