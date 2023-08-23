Watch: Team India Celebrate As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon
Watch the video Team India celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Ireland.
The Indian cricket team celebrated Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landing on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat. BCCI posted a video in which Team India can be seen celebrating the historic moment in Ireland, Dublin.
Watch the video here:
Witnessing History from Dublin
The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole #Chandrayaan3 | @isro | #TeamIndia https://t.co/uIA29Yls51 pic.twitter.com/OxgR1uK5uN — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
Coming to the clash, the toss of the third T20 between India and Ireland on Wednesday was delayed due to rain. India lead the three-match series 2-0.
Before start of play, the Jasprit Bumrah-led young side was seen celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so.
