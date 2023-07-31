trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642819
NewsCricket
IND VS IRE

Watch: KL Rahul Takes A Break From Rehab At NCA, Chills With Friends On Weekend

KL Rahul takes a break from rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: KL Rahul Takes A Break From Rehab At NCA, Chills With Friends On Weekend KL Rahul (Source: Twitter)

KL Rahul is expected to play again in the India vs Ireland T20I series because he is nearly match-fit. After spending the previous 1.5 months at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), KL Rahul took a day off from his tedious recuperation schedule. Along with his friends, he went kayaking and paintballing.

This week will see the release of the IND vs. IRE squad. The BCCI Selection Committee would want Rahul to have some competitive games under his belt before the Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 30. (Watch: Fit Jasprit Bumrah Steaming In At Full Pace Against Mumbai Batters In Practice Match In Bengaluru)

 

Watch the video here:

Despite the fact that there are still 18 days till the Ireland series, it is still unknown whether Rahul is fully match-fit. Nevertheless, the selectors and the BCCI Medical staff are optimistic about his return.

The selectors are waiting to release the Ireland team because they want to know how KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah's ailments are progressing. In the 2023 World Cup and Asia Cup, the trio will be essential for the Indian cricket team. Therefore, it will be beneficial if they can play some competitive matches prior to the challenging Asia Cup.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona