Watch: KL Rahul Takes A Break From Rehab At NCA, Chills With Friends On Weekend

KL Rahul is expected to play again in the India vs Ireland T20I series because he is nearly match-fit. After spending the previous 1.5 months at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), KL Rahul took a day off from his tedious recuperation schedule. Along with his friends, he went kayaking and paintballing.

This week will see the release of the IND vs. IRE squad. The BCCI Selection Committee would want Rahul to have some competitive games under his belt before the Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 30. (Watch: Fit Jasprit Bumrah Steaming In At Full Pace Against Mumbai Batters In Practice Match In Bengaluru)





Switched off from the usual stuff and chilled in this perfect weekend place with my boys pic.twitter.com/FprC4xVHiP K L Rahul (@klrahul) July 31, 2023

Despite the fact that there are still 18 days till the Ireland series, it is still unknown whether Rahul is fully match-fit. Nevertheless, the selectors and the BCCI Medical staff are optimistic about his return.

The selectors are waiting to release the Ireland team because they want to know how KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah's ailments are progressing. In the 2023 World Cup and Asia Cup, the trio will be essential for the Indian cricket team. Therefore, it will be beneficial if they can play some competitive matches prior to the challenging Asia Cup.