'ICC isn't providing any hot...': Rohit Sharma's Team India UPSET ahead of IND vs Netherlands match, know here

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground vs Netherlands on Octoner 27 (Thursday). The team has already reached the city and on Tuesday, an optional training session was also organised which was attended by a few players. However, one thing is bothering the team in Australia Down Under which is the food provided by ICC. Not to forget, this is a tournament hosted by ICC and all the arrangements are being done by them including the players' after-practice meal. Some Indian players did not like the fact that there was no hot food available to eat after the practice session on Tuesday.

The after-practice food is same for all teams, in this T20 World Cup, which includes sandwiches, fruits, and falafel. Indian team members were not too pleased with the good and chose to skip it. They went to their hotel and had the food over there.

"It's not like any boycott... Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," the official further said.

"You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," he added.

It will be interesting if BCCI steps in and arranges for hot Indian meals for the coming training sessions.

India beat Pakistan in a thriller on Sunday and have got a much-needed breather after an intense cricket match. They will look to collect more points vs Netherlands, who are by no means runovers.