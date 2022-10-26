'Hardik Pandya is the next Indian captain', Ex-PAK captain makes a BIG statement on all-rounder ahead of Netherlands match

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a great game vs Pakistan in Men in Blue's opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). Pandya picked up 3 wickets and made an important 40 off 37 balls to help India beat their arch-rivals in an important match. Former Pakistan players and greats like Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq were mighty impressed with Hardik for he showed why he is rated so highly in the world, especially in this format. Misbah said that Hardik knows his role in the team. He is a finisher and the finisher is always mentally strong. Misbah added that Hardik winning the IPL title in just his first season as the captain is testament to the fact that he knows how to handle pressure.

Misbah's comments came on Pakistani TV channel A Sports' show The Pavilion, in which Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik also take part. After Misbah's praise for Hardik, Waqar jumped in to say that Hardik will be the next Indian captain.

"I won't be surprised if he is the next Indian captain," said Waqar before Wasim added, "Pehle woh IPL main captain bana, waha jeeta. Abhi woh team main ek main force hai, woh captain ko advice deta hai, ek calm influence hai, and he is learning. Ekdum se agar deep end main daal do toh usko samjh hi nehi ayegi,” he said. Wasim meant that Hardik got the captaincy job in IPL and has learnt a lot, is a calm individual and continues to learn. One cannot throw a young player directly into leadership roles, every thing takes time.

Hardik becomes a very important player for India in this T20 World Cup 2022, especially, in the Australian conditions and the pitches. The tracks are helpul for fast bowling and Hardik being the pace-bowling all-rounder adds a lot to the team as we saw in the opening game vs Pakistan.