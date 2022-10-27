'KL Rahul will shine in IPL 2023 now', Indian opener BRUTALLY trolled again after low score in IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022

Indian opener KL Rahul continues to disappoint as he got out cheaply again in Team India's second match of Super 12 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). Rahul scored just 9 off 12 balls, getting trapped in front of the stumps off Paul van Meekeren. This is Rahul's second low score in the tournament after a forgettable outing in the first match vs Pakistan last Sunday (October 23). His low returns are a worry for India as Men in Blue continue to get off bad starts. India need Rahul in form but he seems to be completely out of form at the moment.

After Rahul's poor outing vs Netherlands, he was brutally trolled on the internet. Fans say the time has come to drop Rahul and include Rishabh Pant in the playing 11. Some shared funny memes on his dismissal.

Take a look at key reactions on Rahul's dismissal below :

Can we now get rid of KL Rahul I've been saying this for months. He never delivers when it matters #T20WorldCup we should blood Rishabh Pant. He will add a left handed and can be explosive. — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) October 27, 2022

Kl Rahul :-



Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/R3H6isRnls — Karthik (@karthi_Uv) October 27, 2022

Great initiative @JayShah. Also please double the match fee of Virat and KL Rahul ki match fee garibon mein baant do https://t.co/1Hk7QIVhqo — Sanket (@sankulyaa) October 27, 2022

Don't worry about KL Rahul!! He will show his talent in IPL 2023 _ October 27, 2022

KL Rahul could have saved himself by taking the review. He chose not to as he thought the ball would be not be missing the stumps. Turns out, the ball was going to miss the leg stump, as told by the ball tracker system. Rohit Sharma was asking him to take the review but he chose not to and this is like salt being rubbed on his wounds. Rahul desperately needs runs and he should have looked to take all the chances.

Fans are asking for either Pant or Deepak Hooda to be included in th lineup in place of Rahul. But honestly, India cannot try another opener in a big tournament like World Cup. Hooda or Pant are not openers. If they play. It will mean that either Pant or Deepak take Suryakumar Yadav's spot as he will have to then open innings for India. Surya has done well in the West Indies as opener. But that would be like fixing something which is not broken. If India continue to win despite Rahul being out of form, they should continue with him at the top.