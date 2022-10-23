NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

'KL Rahul cannot play...': Indian opener brutally TROLLED after another poor show vs Pakistan, check reacts

IND vs PAK: KL Rahul displayed another poor show with the bat, getting out for just 4 off the 8 balls

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'KL Rahul cannot play...': Indian opener brutally TROLLED after another poor show vs Pakistan, check reacts

Nightmare continued for Indian opening batter KL Rahul against Pakistan as he got out for another low score in a big match. In the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan, Rahul was cleaned up for just 4 off 8 balls by a brilliant delivery from Naseem Shah. Chasing 160 to win, Rahul looked quite jittery and nervous at the start before this sharp inswinger from Naseem did him in. Rahul had got out in the similar fashion back in Asia Cup and a year ago, he was again clean bowled by a Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Pakistani fans too to Twitter to remind Rahul that 'he just cannot play Shahs' as reactions poured in on his dismissal. 

Check reactions below: 

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and Hardik Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener. If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota.

Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock. Exactly 364 days back, Babar and Rizwan had clinically decimated the Indian bowling attack for their biggest ever T20I victory against India. But with the MCG track remaining under cover for a couple of days due to rain and subsequent underlying moisture apart from a liberal tinge of green in and around the good length area meant the hit opening pair wasn't supposed to make merry. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/22) and Arshdeep knew that all they needed to do was to pitch the ball up and let the track do the rest. Both bowl at an average speed of 130 kmph and they knew that their best chance to trouble the batters at that pace was to bowl fuller lengths.

With ANI inputs

Live Tv

Ind vs PakKL RahulIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2022Rohit SharmaKL Rahul runs vs PakistanKL Rahul roasted

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022