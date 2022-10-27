'She said YES', Marriage proposal during IND vs NED match at SCG as Indian couple go viral - WATCH

Indian team pulled off a remarkable win over Netherlands in their second match in Super 12s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). There were stunning performances in the match including those of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian bowlers. But one of the other finest performances came in the stands with an Indian man proposing his girlfriend during the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The cameras showed captured the moment as his girl friends said yes to him. That was quite a lovely moment as an intense battle was fought on the ground.

WATCH the marriage proposal which is going viral on the internet below:

A few rows below my seat: the video grapher came to capture the moment (how do they choreograph it?). He proposed and from the reaction, she must have said yes. Good for them.



Was this on TV?#INDvsNED pic.twitter.com/NEqzJhrkam — Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) October 27, 2022

Earlier, Rohit, Virat and Suryakumar struck fifties to take India to 179/2 at the end of 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat first. This win takes India to the top of points table in Group 2. India would be happy to see the bowling performances as each of the mainstream bowlers got a wicket. Axar Patel made a strong comeback after a poor show vs Pakistan on Sunday. He got two wickets and broke the back of the Netherlands batting lineup. Arshdeep was too good with his spell as well.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 52 off 25 balls to become the highest run-getter in T20Is in the year 2022. He has been in brilliant touch but missed out on the run-scoring chance in the last match vs Pakistan. His comeback was important for India in the build up to the South Africa match which is to be played next.