'Virat Kohli in his own league', Twitter can't keep calm as batter smacks successive 50 in T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian cricket fans could not keep calm on Thursday (October 27), after the prolific batter Virat Kohli scored another fifty in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Team India's clash against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened the batting with Rahul getting out early which left the Indian skipper and Kohli in the middle.

Kohli smacked 62 off 44 balls remaining unbeaten to guide to 179/2 after 20 overs with Rohit Sharma 53 (39) and Suryakumar Yadav 51 (25) giving him a helping hand as well. After Kohli's back to back fifties in the T20 World Cup 2022, fans could not keep calm suggesting that the batter has answered some of critics in style who were questioning his place in the India squad for the World Cup.

Checkout the reactions here...

Still remember how media and former experts questioned Virat Kohli's place in team and now he is answering all of them with back to back half centuries pic.twitter.com/JHEn8MffZH — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 27, 2022

Remember when kohli said “ When I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be ” , yeah this is what he was talking about , Back to back 50s for the goat pic.twitter.com/2ccv25o6Zq — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) October 27, 2022

Virat Kohli in his own league. pic.twitter.com/gTch0nl0y2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022

Peaking at the right moment once again, just like the last one against Pakistan @imVkohli #IndvsNed #T20WorldCup — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 27, 2022

Back to back fifties for King Kohli in the T20 World Cup 2022.



The King ruling Australia. pic.twitter.com/jZJSHqESBC October 27, 2022

Virat Kohli T20 World Cup 2022 stats so far

India vs Pakistan: 82 runs off 53 balls

India vs Netherlands: 62 runs off 44 balls

Rohit Sharma scored 53 off 39 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli on the crease and the latter also broke his boundary drought with a straight four over the bowler's head. A four by Suryakumar took India to the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. Suryakumar kept showing his impressive range of shots, helping Men in Blue reach 114/2 in 15 overs, with Kohli (32*) and Suryakumar (17*). The 16th over was good for India as it gave them 14 runs.

In the next over, Virat also hit some attractive shots to bring up his second straight fifty in the tournament in just 36 balls, which was also his 35th in the format. The 17th over gave away 16 runs.A boundary from Suryakumar helped India cross the 150-run mark in 17.5 overs. Suryakumar and Virat kept on piling runs, helping India finish at 179/2 in 20 overs. Suryakumar brought his fifty with six on the last ball. Virat finished with 62* off 44 balls with three boundaries and two sixes while Suryakumar finished with 51* off 25 balls with seven fours and a six. The duo formed an unbeaten 95-run stand in 48 balls. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch.

Brief Scores: India: 179/2 (Virat Kohli 62*, Rohit Sharma 53, Paul van Meekeran 1/32). (With ANI inputs)