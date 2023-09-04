IND Vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No 5 in Kandy, 3PM IST, September 4

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take on Nepal in a must-win clash of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. A win for either of the two sides will be enough to progress to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, India will also progress to the Super 4 stage along with hosts Pakistan even if match No. 5 between India and Nepal is washed out on Monday. India and Nepal will facing off against each other for the first time in international cricket in any format.

India will miss the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has returned home ahead of Monday’s match for the birth of his first child with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah is expected to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of Super 4 stage if India progress.



Pacer Mohammed Shami will be expected to return to the ODI squad to replace Bumrah for Monday’s match. India may also look to experiment by bringing in either Suryakumar Yadav or hand a debut to Tilak Varma for this clash against the minnows on Monday.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: September 4, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Paudel, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi