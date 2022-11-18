Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra joins Hardik Pandya for a PIC ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20I, check here

Hardik Pandya will lead Team India for the second time when he takes the field with his troop for the first T20I vs Black Caps at Wellington. The first time he led India was in Ireland in June this year and he did that successfully. Hardik is being seen as the next Team India captain in this format and it is only fitting that he leads the team right after a heartbreaking semi-finals exit in the T20 World Cup 2022. India looks to start afresh and build a squad for the next T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA in 2024.

The 29-year-old has, every now and then, said that Team India will look to play aggressive cricket and that youngsters will be given more chance. Head coach for the New Zealand tour VVS Laxman also said that India will need to play fearless cricket going ahead.

A pleasant surprised happened right before the start of the IND vs NZ T20I series as Hardik Pandya posted a picture with his coach at the Gujarat Titans. Ashish Nehra is also in New Zealand, maybe as a part of the broadcast team and he could be seen taking a selfie with Hardik. Hardik posted the photo on his Instagram story. He also shared pictures with former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Take a look at the pics below:

All eyes will be on Hardik and his captaincy. He has proved his leadership skills in whatever little time he has got as captain. But from now on, his real test begins. He has a young side at helm which will be looking to play hard-hitting cricket. Watch out for pace sensation Umran Malik. He is the fastest bowler India has ever produced and it will be interesting to see how he does at the big state.