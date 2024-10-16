IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Weather Report From Bangalore: When Will The Rain Stop?

As India and New Zealand geared up for the much-anticipated first Test at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the rain played a cruel spoilsport. The incessant downpour over the past few days has left both teams and their passionate fans in a state of frustration. With waterlogging affecting day-to-day life across Bengaluru, cricket, too, has borne the brunt of the weather, raising concerns about how much action we’ll actually see on the first day.

WASHOUT



Toss Delayed: Weather Holds the Game Hostage

The opening day of the first Test has seen significant delays due to persistent rain. As the pitch remains under covers, the players are left waiting, with the weather dictating the course of action. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert," forecasting heavy rains, and Bengaluru’s skies seem determined to honor that prediction. This Test is vital for both teams—India with an eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals and New Zealand seeking redemption after a shocking defeat to Sri Lanka—but so far, the rain is the main headline.

Pitch and Weather: How Will It Affect Play?

The weather in Bengaluru today presents a dual-edged sword. For the Kiwis, who thrive in overcast conditions, this may be an opportunity to unleash their fast bowlers. New Zealand captain Tom Latham pointed out that these conditions could swing the game in favor of the bowlers.

“We did not expect this kind of weather; it’s not as hot as we anticipated, which could potentially bring the fast bowlers into play,” Latham mentioned in the pre-match press conference. With players like Matt Henry and Tim Southee in their arsenal, the Kiwis will be eager to exploit the moisture-laden pitch that is sure to offer some early movement.

India, on the other hand, might need to reconsider their bowling combination. With a lineup featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav, the management could be forced to lean more heavily on pace due to the conditions.

Bengaluru’s Hourly Weather Forecast: Rain Interruptions Likely

The latest weather reports indicate that rain interruptions are highly probable as the day progresses. While the morning saw a modest 7-8% chance of rain, the probability spikes significantly from noon onward. By 1 PM, the forecast suggests a 51% chance of rain, potentially derailing any hopes of continuous play. The IMD’s orange alert remains in effect, signaling a day where cricket fans might be left watching more weather updates than actual play.

Impact on Practice and Preparation

Both teams have faced significant challenges in their preparation for this Test. Rain had hampered their practice sessions over the past few days, with waterlogged grounds making it impossible for the players to hit their full stride. This lack of preparation time, coupled with a rain-affected first day, could lead to unpredictable performances on the field when the weather eventually clears up.

The Stakes: WTC and Redemption

For India, this series against New Zealand holds massive importance as they push for a spot in the WTC Finals. Every match is crucial, and a washed-out or heavily rain-impacted Test could have significant consequences on their campaign. New Zealand, on the other hand, is coming off a surprising defeat to Sri Lanka and is eager to bounce back in Indian conditions, which have historically been a tough frontier for visiting teams.