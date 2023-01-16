IND vs NZ 2023 ODI and T20I series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Full Squads, all you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2023 series

After defeating Sri Lanka in both T20I and ODI matches, Team India began the New Year on a glorious note. India will be seeking to maintain its winning streak against New Zealand in white-ball cricket after gaining a victory against Sri Lanka in the fifty-over format. Three ODIs and three T20Is will pit India and New Zealand against one another. The tour of India by New Zealand is set to begin on January 18.

India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20I series against New Zealand. In contrast, Rohit Sharma will serve as Team India's captain for the ODIs against New Zealand. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will enter the series having defeated Pakistan in ODIs. It's time to examine every aspect of the T20I and ODI series as the Indian cricket team prepares to play New Zealand in white-ball cricket.

IND vs NZ 2023 ODI and T20I series Full Schedule

ODI Series

Jan 18, Wed - India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Hyderabad - 1:30 PM

Jan 21, Sat - India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Raipur - 1:30 PM

Jan 24, Tue - India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Indore - 1:30 PM

T20I Series

Jan 27, Fri - India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Ranchi - 7:00 PM

Jan 29, Sun - India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - Lucknow - 7:00 PM

Feb 01, Wed - India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM

IND vs NZ ODI and T20I series Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the T20I and ODI games. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the matches live.

Full Squads

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand’s ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand’s T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner