IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted XI: Shardul Thakur to be dropped? Check here

Team India are set to face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series on Saturday (January 21). Rohit Sharma and co will lock horns with Tom Latham-led Kiwis at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. The venue has a capacity of over 60,000. The first clash between the two sides was full of entertainment as the Black Caps were 131/6 at one moment in their chase of 350. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner's 'never give up attitude' got them very close to victory. With Kane Williamson not available for the series, New Zealand needed a batter in their lineup to stabilize the innings.

For India, 'double ton man' Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were the superstars. Shardul Thakur had a nervy moment as he was taken to the cleaners by Bracewell while India were defending 350 runs. Hardik Pandya as well was average with the ball as he struggled to get a result after bowling many short-pitch deliveries.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner