IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: 'Sanju Samson is an easy target', Fans ANGRY with Shikhar Dhawan as RR captain dropped again from playing 11, check reacts

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson was once again sacrificed for the sake of combination after he was dropped in from the playing 11 for the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand on Sunday (November 27). Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan lost the toss and was asked to bat first by opposition skipper Kane Williamson. Then Dhawan told the broadcaster that India had made two changes. One was Shardul Thakur making way for Deepak Chahar and the other was Deepak Hooda replacing Sanju Samson in the playing 11. Hooda's selection is based on the logic that he provides a spin-bowling option for the team as India clearly missed the sixth bowler in 1st ODI, which they lost by 7 wickets.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir wants players to be blamed for poor performance in ICC tournament

Post the playing 11 announcement, Sanju Samson started posting their angry reactions on Twitter. They feel that he is always the one who has to be dropped while Rishabh Pant, despite his poor form, continues to feature in the playing 11.

Check the reactions below:

#SanjuSamson please retire from this shitty team and play for some other country where the talent gets respect not the money or power or politics like corrupted BCCI November 27, 2022

@BCCI like seriously man we dont know whats your problem with sanju samson_ seriously!!! Give him the chances he needs .. rishabh pant consistently failing still in the squad!! No wonder why india are not winning trophies #SanjuSamson — nikunj kothari (@nikunj010) November 27, 2022

@SDhawan25 - Why is @IamSanjuSamson asked to sit out ? He has performed relatively well in the one match he played. If you had to play @HoodaOnFire , there are few others who could have been benched.@BCCI #IndiaVsNewZealand November 27, 2022