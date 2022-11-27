topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: 'Sanju Samson is an easy target', Fans ANGRY with Shikhar Dhawan as RR captain dropped again from playing 11, check reacts

After Sanju Samson dropped from playing 11 in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand, his fans take to Twitter to ask questions to BCCI and Shikhar Dhawan-led Team Management in New Zealand 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: 'Sanju Samson is an easy target', Fans ANGRY with Shikhar Dhawan as RR captain dropped again from playing 11, check reacts

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson was once again sacrificed for the sake of combination after he was dropped in from the playing 11 for the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand on Sunday (November 27). Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan lost the toss and was asked to bat first by opposition skipper Kane Williamson. Then Dhawan told the broadcaster that India had made two changes. One was Shardul Thakur making way for Deepak Chahar and the other was Deepak Hooda replacing Sanju Samson in the playing 11. Hooda's selection is based on the logic that he provides a spin-bowling option for the team as India clearly missed the sixth bowler in 1st ODI, which they lost by 7 wickets.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir wants players to be blamed for poor performance in ICC tournament

Post the playing 11 announcement, Sanju Samson started posting their angry reactions on Twitter. They feel that he is always the one who has to be dropped while Rishabh Pant, despite his poor form, continues to feature in the playing 11. 

Check the reactions below:

Live Tv

Ind vs NZIndia vs New ZealandIND vs NZ 2nd ODIShikhar DhawanSanju SamsonSanju Samson newsSanju Samson latest updatesIndia playing 11 for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data