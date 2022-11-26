LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Will Deepak Chahar make comeback in do-or-die game for Team India?
India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check Scores and Updates from second game HERE as Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson to flip coin toss at 6.30 am on November 27 in Hamilton.
India Vs New Zealand (ind vs nz) 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Team India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim for a comeback win after being thrashed by 7 wickets in the first ODI in hands of New Zealandat Auckland on Friday (November 25). Indian bowlers looked listless before they appeared clueless as Tom Latham smashed a brilliant hundred, looking in no trouble throughout the innings. Good news for New Zealand fans is that their captain Kane Williamson has come back to form as well, as his 80-odd ensured they chased down India's 307-run target smoothly. Like it always happens, New Zealand batted like they do, with an attacking mindset, playing around their skipper Williamson.
India may be forced to make some changes, especially when Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal had bad games. There is Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench and it will be interesting to see whether Dhawan plays them again or not. Chahar can move the ball both ways at the start. More importantly, Chahar adds that bit of an experience to the lineup which was seen missing in the 1st ODI. Not to forget, Chahar is no mug with the bat either. If needed, he can smash some big sixes and help build partnerships even.
Hello from Hamilton __#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AHskNav1Vm — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2022
New Zealand, on the other hand, would be quite confident to play the same XI. There is no reason why they should be changing their playing 11 and fix something which is not broken. NZ should play with their winning combination in the 2nd ODI.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI here.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar to make comeback in 2nd game?
Harshal Bhogale feels Deepak Chahar should make comeback in the 2nd ODI. Deepak was out in the field ahead of the 1st game but it looks like he could not clear the fitness Test. However, it will be a tough call for Shikhar Dhawan to make a change in the playing XI just after 1 game.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Weather Update
Bad news for Indian fans as 100 percent precipitation forecast as per accuweather in Hamilton. This is the place where the 2nd ODI is to be played. But like we have seen before, the weather may change on that particular day. We have to keep our fingers crossed.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India aim comeback win
Hello and welcome to our coverage of 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand on our live blog here. India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will be aiming for a win in Hamilton to ensure the series is alive. Kane Williamson's side will be pretty confident ahead of the match after a dominant win in the 1st ODI at Auckland.
Watch this space as we begin our build up for the match that is to start at 7 am IST tomorrow.
