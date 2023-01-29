IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw to Replace Shubman Gill in Lucknow T20I? Read More Here

Team India will be under pressure when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on January 29 (Sunday). The Hardik Pandya-led side lost to Black Caps in the first T20I by 21 runs and at Lucknow, they must win to keep the three-match series alive. Many things did not got right for India in Ranchi where the first match was played. One of the biggest disappointments was the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Kishan and Gill got out cheaply in the 1st T20I as India begun the chase on worst possible note.

Kishan may still be able to keep his place as he is the first-choice wicketkeeper and batter in the squad but Gill might just get replaced by Prithvi Shaw, who has made a comeback to the national T20 squad afte a gap of one and a half years. Shaw has had to wait a long time to get into the squad despite great performances in the domestic match. With Gill not up to the mark yet in T20Is, it makes all the sense to give Shaw a go. Hardik Pandya, the skipper, had said before the series that Gill was there first-choice opener but have things changed a little after the 1st T20I?

On bowling front, Arshdeep Singh is having a terrible time. His struggles with front-foot no-ball is no more a secret. He keeps overstepping and causing India trouble in the death overs. However, Arshdeep may still get another chance before he gets dropped due to his consistent poor outings. The pressure will be on the young pacer from Punjab to step up and be counted in Lucknow.

New Zealand win the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second #INDvNZ T20I.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Lg8zmzwYVH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023

New Zealand, on the other hand, would not be looking to make any changed to their winning combination.

India's Probable playing 11 in 2nd T20I vs NZ: Ishan Kishan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Probable playing 11 in 2nd T20I vs India: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner