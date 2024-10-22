IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Who Will Make Way For Shubman Gill? KL Rahul Or Sarfaraz Khan?

Assistant coach of Team India, Ryan ten Doeschate has shared some details about the team's choice for wicketkeeper-batter for the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. Earlier, Dhruv Jurel's name floated around for the second game against the Kiwis due to Rishabh Pant's injury but Ten Doeschate has confirmed Pant is fit to plat after the youngster did not keep wickets due to an injury during the first Test.

"Everyone is really well. There wasn't too much bowling in the first Test. The fast bowlers are all good. Rishabh is pretty good. He was having a little bit of discomfort the other day with the movement of his knee but fingers crossed, he'll be good to keep in the Test (in Pune)," ten Doechate said on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill is also likely to return to the playing eleven as he was injured and missed the Bengaluru Test due to a stiff neck.

"He looks so. He has batted well in Bengaluru and has had a few hits. He had some discomfort but he looks good to go," he added.

Who Will Lose Spot For Gill?

KL Rahul is likely to get dropped as Sarfaraz Khan who replaced Gill in the lineup scored a sensational 150. Rahul has a century against South Africa earlier this year a solid fifty against England. Team management is left with no choice to make harsh call of dropping.

"There's no denying that there is a fight for a spot. Sarfaraz Khan was brilliant. I went to KL after the last Test and asked him 'how many did you play and miss?' He didn't play and miss even one ball. That's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs. He nicked one down the leg side, and got a good one. So there's no concern about KL Rahul. He's in a good mental space. But we've got to fit seven pieces into six spots. We've got to look at the conditions and select the best XI."

"We're not worried about his form. We have a lot of faith in him. It's a very competitive environment. With a 150 and hundreds in the Irani Trophy, The decision will be what's best for the team, but we will continue to back all the players," ten Doeschate said.

India Probable Playing 11 For 2nd Test Vs New Zealand (NZ)

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.