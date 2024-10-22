IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India’s Probable Playing XI for Second Test Against New Zealand In Pune – Shubman Gill, Akash Deep In; KL Rahul, Mohammad Siraj Out - Check Here

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India is facing an uphill battle after losing the first Test of the series against New Zealand, marking the second time this year that the team has dropped the opening Test of a home series. The defeat forces India to play catch-up with just two matches left in the series, a challenging position for the hosts who are known for their dominance on home soil.

New Zealand registered a historic win by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, marking only their third Test victory on Indian soil and their first since 1988. Rachin Ravindra was the standout performer with the bat, guiding the Kiwis to a comfortable win, while Matt Henry and William O’Rourke delivered impressive spells with the ball, dismantling India's batting lineup and putting the visitors in a commanding position throughout the match.

Despite the defeat, there were some positives for India in the batting department. A few players showcased promising performances, but others failed to meet expectations, leaving the team in a vulnerable position as they prepare for the remainder of the series. The top order, in particular, will need to step up in the upcoming matches to give India a fighting chance.

India is expected to make some changes to their playing XI for the second Test, which will take place in Pune from October 24. With the pressure mounting, adjustments to the squad could provide the spark needed to level the series. India's bowling attack, which struggled in the first Test, may see some fresh faces, while the middle order will need to regroup and offer more support to the top order. The team will be looking to bounce back and avoid consecutive home series defeats.

The loss in Bengaluru serves as a reminder that no team can be taken lightly, especially in the longest format of the game, and India will be eager to turn things around in Pune to keep their series hopes alive.

India’s Probable playing XI For The 2nd Test Against New Zealand:

- Rohit Sharma (C)

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Shubman Gill

- Virat Kohli

- Rishabh Pant (WK)

- Sarfaraz Khan

- Ravindra Jadeja

- Ravichandran Ashwin

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Akash Deep

- Kuldeep Yadav