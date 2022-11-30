IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 'Sanju Samson is more talented than Rishabh Pant', star batter BRUTALLY trolled after failing again

Star Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant was brutally trolled on Wednesday (November 30) when he finished with another poor score in the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Christchurch. After New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first, India got off to a slow start and soon lost both the openers - Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Rishabh Pant came in at No 4 and spent 16 balls before getting out on 10 runs. His knock included just two boundaries. After another failure with the bat in this series, Indian cricket team fans started brutally trolling him on Twitter.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav deflated the opposition like AB de Villiers, says Ravi Shastri

Check reactions of fans after Pant fails with the bat again:

Dear @BCCI enough,

Everyone deserves a chance!@IamSanjuSamson shall be given enough chances like you have given to @RishabhPant17

It's heartbreaking to see such a player being benched. He's a better player! Period _#bcciselectioncommittee #JusticeForSanjuSamson #BCCI — Sandeep Sandy (@sandeeptwees) November 30, 2022

Rishabh pant should start the business of baby sitter

Cricket is dying in him now — SuMiT_ (@UN_PrEdiTAble_) November 30, 2022

With Samson sitting out, the fans feel the Kerala batter is being sacrificed because the Indian team management as blind trust on Pant. The fact that Pant continues to get a long rope despite failures and Samson, does not has angered the fans. Pant has not made as much impact in white ball cricket as he has done in Test match cricket. He had a good run in England in summer this year but since then, Pant has failed to live up to the expectations.

Pant played a few games in T20 World Cup but failed to deliver the goods. On this white ball tour of New Zealand too, he has had back-to-back failures. On top of that, Pant has made the cut to the squad for the Bangladesh ODIs but Samson has not. The fans have been feeling that Samson is not treated well in the Indian team and that he deserves more chances that Pant. It will be interesting to see what the new set of selectors think and whether this feedback of the fans will be taken care of.