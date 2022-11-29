LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan’s side look to level series

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will look to sign off from their rain-hit tour of New Zealand with a win under their belt in the third and final ODI match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30). India are trailing the series 1-0 to Kane Williamson’s side after losing the opening ODI by seven wickets. The second ODI of the series on Sunday (November 27) was washed out in Hamilton and now there are weather prediction is not looking very bright for Wednesday as well.

Team India had won the three-match T20I series 1-0 after the third game was tied via DLS method with rain having a say again. New Zealand have not lost an ODI at home since the 2019 season and will look to continue their winning run to seal the series.

Dhawan and interim-coach VVS Laxman will need to take a look at the Indian bowling attack which failed to defend a 300-plus target in the first ODI. Kuldeep Yadav, who is yet to play a match on this tour, and Deepak Chahar might be two options to replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur, who failed to impress with the ball.

The time is also running out on Rishabh Pant, who has failed to consolidate his place in the Indian batting line-up. Fans are not pleased that the struggling Pant has kept the Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson out of the playing XI.

