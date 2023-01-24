Sara Tendulkar Will Be Proud: Shubman Gill Recreates Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Six, Twitter reacts - Watch
Shubman Gill smashed his former teammate at the Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson for a six over point.
Trending Photos
India opening batsman Shubman Gill, who is in form of his life, played a sensational shot in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. The six-over point by Gill against Lokie Furguson reminded fans of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's six against Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 ODI World Cup. This is Gill's second fifty-plus score in the series with a double century in the first game. Gill now also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a three-match bilateral series.
Also Read: Kul-Cha is Back: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal Play Together After 18 Months - Check
As soon as Gill played that excellent shot Twitter flooded with memes about Sara Tendulkar and India cricketer - Check
Ooo Gill _ what a shotttt!!! Just wowww!!! @ShubmanGill #INDvNZ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/2ywEcSYUQr — Nitesh Chaudhary (@Nitesh7874) January 24, 2023
Us
Shubman gill fans _#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/ujpEOYDF0B — Swastik (@Knightriders_17) January 18, 2023
#ShubmanGill To #SachinTendulkar after hit double century _ pic.twitter.com/xRge1lQ3pT — Ankit (@revengeseeker07) January 18, 2023
Kya khel rahe bhai ajj.. full paisa vasool...___6__6__4__4__4__.... #RohitSharma_ #ShubmanGill ...#INDvNZ .... — Tejas (@futane_tejas) January 24, 2023
#INDVSNZODI #ShubmanGill #RohitSharma_ #ViratKohli_
Subhuman Gill to Shikhar Dhawan: pic.twitter.com/gq0Beu9fQ8 — Hardik Pandya (Parody) (@Hardikkpandyaaa) January 24, 2023
#INDVSNZODI 3rd Odi in #RohitSharma_ and #ShubmanGill New Zealand Bowler pic.twitter.com/do1w7pM6sn — Siddique__ (@SafinSiddiquee) January 24, 2023
Aaj Maar maar ke Mor bana do Newzealand ka ___ #INDvNZ #RohitSharma #ShubmanGill _ — Tarun Sharma (@Illustration_91) January 24, 2023
An absolute delight to watch him bat _#IndvsNZ3rdODI #ShubmanGill #cricket pic.twitter.com/BznmLkN4am — Cricket Winner (@cricketwinner_) January 24, 2023
Warra batting __#ShubmanGill #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9Cma2LSL6M — KRISH _|| I'm back _____ (@KR4VK18) January 24, 2023
Shubman Gill is unstoppable!#Cricket #ShubmanGill #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MqD9d6JZPy — Jega8 (@imBK08) January 24, 2023
@ShubmanGill fifty completed today.#INDvNZ #Cricket #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/5Lyw2IGuPA — Cricket fan club (@parmar2602) January 24, 2023
Umran aur chahal pitch aur boundaries dekhte huye..#INDvNZ #RohitSharma_ #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/dqH6Gma0PM— Dinesh kumar (@Dineshk32239391) January 24, 2023
____ _________ __ ___ __ ___ ___ ___ ___ _____ ___
_: Disney + Hotstar#INDvNZ #India #NewZealand #Cricket #CricTracker #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #ShubmanGill #LockieFerguson pic.twitter.com/JkRNgSWJPF — CricTracker Hindi (@ct_hindi) January 24, 2023
Another record by #ShubmanGill Highest run scored in three match series. 300 plus runs. #ViratKohli 283 runs against Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/1mvGBfArzw — ketan joshi (@KetJoshiEditor) January 24, 2023
#ShubmanGill alluduuuu __ 33 balls 50 dream form continues pic.twitter.com/Bgb0DPzO0Y — RA_____ (@Sreenu_Reddy27) January 24, 2023
Congratulations #ShubmanGill son Babar azaam ___ pic.twitter.com/Kjr72DTh1K— dil dil India (@azaam_babar) January 24, 2023
50* from Shubhman Gill ___#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/4WqdcAi8Jn — _________ _ (@Satu_paiyan) January 24, 2023
Gill you Beauty!
Shubman Gill now has record of Highest runs in 3 match Bilateral ODI Series!#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/4HzZeb8N8p — Viij (@SimplyViij) January 24, 2023
Live Tv
More Stories