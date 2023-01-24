Sara Tendulkar Will Be Proud: Shubman Gill Recreates Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Six, Twitter reacts - Watch

India opening batsman Shubman Gill, who is in form of his life, played a sensational shot in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. The six-over point by Gill against Lokie Furguson reminded fans of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's six against Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 ODI World Cup. This is Gill's second fifty-plus score in the series with a double century in the first game. Gill now also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a three-match bilateral series.

As soon as Gill played that excellent shot Twitter flooded with memes about Sara Tendulkar and India cricketer - Check

Aaj Maar maar ke Mor bana do Newzealand ka ___ #INDvNZ #RohitSharma #ShubmanGill _ — Tarun Sharma (@Illustration_91) January 24, 2023

Another record by #ShubmanGill Highest run scored in three match series. 300 plus runs. #ViratKohli 283 runs against Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/1mvGBfArzw — ketan joshi (@KetJoshiEditor) January 24, 2023