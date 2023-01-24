topStoriesenglish
Sara Tendulkar Will Be Proud: Shubman Gill Recreates Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Six, Twitter reacts - Watch

Shubman Gill smashed his former teammate at the Gujarat Titans Lockie Ferguson for a six over point.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India opening batsman Shubman Gill, who is in form of his life, played a sensational shot in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. The six-over point by Gill against Lokie Furguson reminded fans of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's six against Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 ODI World Cup. This is Gill's second fifty-plus score in the series with a double century in the first game. Gill now also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a three-match bilateral series.

Also Read: Kul-Cha is Back: Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal Play Together After 18 Months - Check

As soon as Gill played that excellent shot Twitter flooded with memes about Sara Tendulkar and India cricketer - Check

