Yuzvendra Chahal becomes ‘Coolie’ for Dhanashree Verma in Shikhar Dhawan’s new reel - WATCH

After winning the T20I series, India are 1-0 down in the ODI series with one game to go. After the second ODI got washed out, the Indian team is off to Christchurch from Hamilton.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Premier India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife choreographer Dhanashree Verma are one of the most talked out couples in the Indian cricket team. Dhahashree often accompanies Yuzi on India's foreign tours. Currently, the Indian cricket team is in New Zealand for the limited-overs series.

Here's the video -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Shikhar Dhawan who is leading the Indian team in the ODI format in absence of Rohit Sharma shared an interesting video of the Chahal couple where Yuzi can be seen carrying the bags of his wife Dhahanshree Verma. Dhawan can be seen pulling Chahal couple's leg.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the third and final ODI of the series. The duo used to be a huge force in world cricket. The spin duo were too threatening with the ball and hunted batters together. MS Dhoni and later Virat Kohli used to turn to them to break partnerships but since the semi-final exit in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, we did not see much of them together. They have, however, seen at times taking down opponents with their spin. Chahal posted a picture with Kuldeep on the eve of the match. The picture was from the photoshoot of Team India for the mugshots ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series. Chahal posted a pict with Kuldeep and wrote: "Kya haal hai @imkuldeep18."

